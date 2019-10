MeiElla Rieland, 4, found out she is going to Disney World in February. Make-A-Wish South Dakota presented the Rieland family with the surprise at Squealer’s in Tea Oct. 15 with the support of ADESA to make her wish come true. Rieland has had three heart surgeries in her young life, with the most recent one in February of this year. MeiElla is the daughter of Scott and Naomi Rieland, of Tea.