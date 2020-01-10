Sioux Falls MPO Kicks Off Go Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Metropolitan Plan Organization (MPO) will kick off Go Sioux Falls 2045, the MPO’s 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan, with an open house on Tuesday, January 14th, from 5:00 – 6:30 PM at the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls (200 N Dakota Ave.).

Go Sioux Falls 2045 will establish the goals and priorities that guide the region’s future transportation investments that help shape the region’s transportation network through the year 2045. The open house will include information about existing infrastructure, draft plan goals and objectives, and prior market research input for all forms of transportation including streets and highways, transit, bicycling, pedestrians, freight, rail, and air. The public is encouraged to attend anytime between 5 and 6:30 PM to provide input at this open house through various activities.

A brief project overview presentation will be provided at approximately 5:15 PM. Input may also be submitted through the project website at www.gosiouxfalls2045.com.

The participants of the Sioux Falls MPO include the Cities of Brandon, Crooks, Harrisburg, Hartford, Sioux Falls, and Tea; Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties; the South Eastern Council of Governments (SECOG); the South Dakota Department of Transportation; the Federal Highway Administration; and the Federal Transit Administration.

Upon request, accommodations for this meeting will be provided for persons with disabilities. Please contact SECOG at 605-681-8175, or Relay 1-800-877-1113 ext. 681-8175, during regular business hours at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

WHAT IS A LONG-RANGE TRANSPORTATION PLAN?

A Long-Range Transportation Plan is a type of federally required plan that sets forth a direction and strategies to help shape a region’s transportation network. It considers all modes—driving, walking, bicycling, transit, rail, air— to help set priorities for the future and must be updated every five years. The Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization is updating its plan to meet new requirements, address changes in the transportation system, and consider current goals and objectives. The current regional plan, Go Sioux Falls, was adopted in 2015.