First presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota confirmed

This afternoon, March 10, 2020 South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement regarding COVID-19:

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” said Noem. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”

“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously – now is the time to prepare and to stay informed,” she said.

To learn more about COVID-19 visit the South Dakota Department of Health website.