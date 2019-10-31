1st Annual Chili Cook Off Nov. 3

The Tea Fire Auxiliary is planning something new this year — their 1st Annual Chili Cook Off.

The community is invited to attend this Tea Fire Auxiliary event on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Twelve teams will compete for the best pot of chili and the winner will receive a traveling trophy.

Menu items include: Hot Dogs, Nachos, Chili, Cookies and juice. All will be available for a free will donation. Those in attendance can also enjoy two inflatables, Fire Department tattoos and goodies will be available for the kids.

Tea Fire Auxiliary encourages you to bring the whole family to check out the fire trucks and enjoy Tea’s best pot of chili.