New RV Dealership Opening on Tea Exit

I-29 RV Supercenter will be opening on November 18, 2019 at their newly built location along I-29 off the Tea Exit 73 at 2415 N Bakker Landing Ave, Tea. In addition to the I-29 RV Supercenter, Bakker Landing Development is home to the new Morton Buildings headquarters; and several other businesses are anticipated to announce groundbreaking in the coming months.

Bruce A. Nerison, President of I-29 RV Supercenter, has been in the automotive industry for over 25 years in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Tampa and Orlando, FL.

“We thoroughly enjoy being in the traditional automotive dealership space, and we will continue to serve our communities.” Nerison said. “We have always had a passion for the outdoors and what it stands for — spending time with family. We felt there was a need in our community for a full-service RV dealership that can offer new and pre-owned RV’s, consignment sales as well as a full-scale service department that specializes in both gas and diesel repairs.”

Mr. Chris Jeschke, brought on as one of the key Managers of the new organization, is helping to pave the way for the dealership’s opening with his 15 plus years of experience in the RV industry.

“We are really excited about opening this new, state of the art RV dealership and to start serving customers with our amazing team that we’ve put together,” said Jeschke. “We feel that there is a strong need in the market right now for an RV dealership that is locally owned and focuses on the lasting relationships with their customers that expands over many years. From young families, to retirees, and everyone in-between, we want to be there for that journey. Plus, we will be one of the few RV dealerships that can actually offer full diesel repair service”

Nerison states they anticipate hiring around 15 -18 employees this fall, a handful have already come on board and more to follow. “We are looking to hire people that not only know something about the RV industry, but more importantly share our core values,” Nerison said. “We will be growing quickly and will need positive and energetic people to join our team.”

I-29 RV Supercenter will carry a variety of new RV brands and large selection of pre-owned as well. Along with new and used RV’s, I-29 RV Supercenter will have a consignment and trade-in program, a full scale service center and a showroom with camping accessories for purchase. They will be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and closed Sundays for family.

Customers will find many incentives available during the Nov. 18th opening. An official Grand Opening event will be announced in Spring 2020.