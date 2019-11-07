Optometrist joins Vision Care staff

Vision Care Associates in Tea welcomed a new optometrist to its staff.

Jarrell Freitag joined the staff about a month ago. Growing up in Madison, he graduated high school there and then earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota. He spent four years at optometry school at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He and his wife, Ali, moved back to South Dakota after graduating. He worked at a different company for a time before coming to Vision Care Associates. The Freitags live in downtown Sioux Falls and are expecting their first child in March.

“I met my wife at the University of South Dakota. She’s a nurse at Ophthalmology Limited in Sioux Falls. We’re both in the eye world,” he said.

While a child growing up in Madison, Freitag really liked dinosaurs and thought paleontology would be interesting. By the time he got out of middle school, he knew he wanted to pursue optometry.

His grandfather was an eye doctor in Madison for many years and served as Freitag’s inspiration for the career.

“The way he was respected in the community, how he helped people, I just felt like that was something I could do,” he said. “It seemed like it was great to do. He has since passed.”

While many optometry students from this region attend school in Chicago or St. Louis, Freitag wanted to venture a bit further. His family used to vacation in Florida and he thought it would be a good place to go to school.

Now back in South Dakota, Freitag is enjoying seeing the growth in Sioux Falls, Tea and the surrounding area. He is also enjoying the change of pace from Florida.

“It’s a little change of pace — less hustle and bustle,” he said.

Freitag spends Tuesdays, Thursdays and some Saturdays at the Tea clinic. He likes helping people and seeing familiar faces in the community. Freitag also works at the Sioux Falls Main Ave. location and the Freeman clinic.

Vision Care Associates in Tea is located at 725 Figzel Court, Suite 101.