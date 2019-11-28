$3.6 Million Helmsley Charitable Trust Grant to fund life-saving technology for law enforcement in Tea

In an ongoing effort to improve the cardiac system of care in the Upper Midwest, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a grant of $3.6 million to equip every law enforcement agency as well as South Dakota State Park facilities with the next generation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). The grant, facilitated through the South Dakota Department of Health, will fund devices to be placed in law enforcement vehicles in Tea. The project includes training.

Tea Police Department received four new AEDs for their patrol cars. The Department’s existing AEDs will be dispersed throughout the community.

“Getting these new AEDs into the hands of those most likely to arrive first on the scene of a cardiac arrest will help save lives,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley Trustee. “The new technology will give first responders an edge. The South Dakota Department of Health is the first partner in what we hope will be an initiative to place these AEDs in all seven states in Helmsley’s funding area in the Upper Midwest.”

