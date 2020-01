Tea Area’s Stuntebeck named Outstanding Wrestler at Madison

On Saturday, Dec. 21 the Tea Area High School wrestling team competed in the Madison Invite and found success with Quincy Hulverson claiming the title at 106 pounds and Wyatt Stuntebeck claiming the 113 pound title. Stuntebeck was also named Outstanding Wrestler at the Invite.

Complete results from the Madison Invite are as follows:

106—Quincy Hulverson (14-2) placed 1st; Champ. Round 1 - Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 14-2 won by fall over Keenan Sheridan (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 8-10 (Fall 0:14); Quarterfinal - Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 14-2 won by major decision over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 10-5 (MD 12-4); Semifinal - Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 14-2 won by fall over Evan Osborn (Sturgis Brown) 12-6 (Fall 2:58); 1st Place Match - Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 14-2 won by major decision over Mason Stubbe (Dell Rapids) 9-2 (MD 13-4)

113—Wyatt Stuntebeck (13-1) placed 1st; Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 13-1 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 13-1 won by fall over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 6-7 (Fall 1:01); Semifinal - Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 13-1 won by major decision over Truman Stoller (Madison) 12-3 (MD 12-0); 1st Place Match - Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 13-1 won by fall over Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 18-5 (Fall 5:13)

120—Connor Eimers (12-5) placed 5th; Champ. Round 1 - Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 12-5 won by fall over Jeron Martz (Rapid City Stevens) 3-2 (Fall 3:44); Quarterfinal - Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 12-5 won by decision over Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 6-4 (Dec 11-6); Semifinal - Emilio Haynes (Omaha Central) 14-1 won by tech fall over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 12-5 (TF-1.5 6:00 (20-3)); Cons. Semi - Kelton Olson (Sturgis Brown) 16-5 won by decision over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 12-5 (Dec 5-4); 5th Place Match - Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 12-5 won by decision over Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 6-4 (Dec 4-2)

126—Hunter Wilson (4-10); Champ. Round 1 - Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 15-2 won by tech fall over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 4-10 (TF-1.5 4:53 (17-2)); Cons. Round 1 - Blake Johnson (Madison) 4-10 won by major decision over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 4-10 (MD 9-0)

138—Carson Lohr (3-7); Champ. Round 1 - Declan Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 6-2 won by fall over Carson Lohr (Tea Area) 3-7 (Fall 3:40); Cons. Round 1 - Cole Hansen (Spearfish) 2-6 won by fall over Carson Lohr (Tea Area) 3-7 (Fall 2:09)

145—Gavin Van Emmerik (0-10); Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 8-1 won by fall over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 0-10 (Fall 0:24); Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 0-10 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Sutton Bern (Madison) 8-7 won by tech fall over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 0-10 (TF-1.5 4:46 (16-0))

160—T.J. Krietlow (3-10); Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 8-5 won by fall over T.J. Krietlow (Tea Area) 3-10 (Fall 0:14); Cons. Round 1 - T.J. Krietlow (Tea Area) 3-10 won by forfeit over Forfiet Forfiet (Brookings) 0-2 (For.); Cons. Round 2 - Justin Zirpel (West Central) 8-6 won by fall over T.J. Krietlow (Tea Area) 3-10 (Fall 0:50)

170—Nick Dunkelberger (2-6); Champ. Round 1 - Nick Dunkelberger (Tea Area) 2-6 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Justin Davis (Omaha Central) 15-1 won by fall over Nick Dunkelberger (Tea Area) 2-6 (Fall 0:15); Cons. Round 2 - Dawson Anderson (Lennox) 1-11 won by fall over Nick Dunkelberger (Tea Area) 2-6 (Fall 0:19)

195—JT Panning (14-2) placed 4th; Champ. Round 1 - JT Panning (Tea Area) 14-2 won by fall over Max Hawk (Chamberlain) 1-4 (Fall 3:44); Quarterfinal - JT Panning (Tea Area) 14-2 won by fall over Sam Loecker (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 12-5 (Fall 1:30); Semifinal - Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 12-2 won by fall over JT Panning (Tea Area) 14-2 (Fall 5:28); Cons. Semi - JT Panning (Tea Area) 14-2 won by fall over Grayson Janssen (Rapid City Stevens) 7-9 (Fall 2:39); 3rd Place Match - Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 10-4 won by decision over JT Panning (Tea Area) 14-2 (Dec 8-1)

220—Griffen Schnider (5-7); Champ. Round 1 - Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 5-7 won by fall over Tyler Reck (Madison) 2-10 (Fall 5:15); Quarterfinal - Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 6-10 won by fall over Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 5-7 (Fall 4:24); Cons. Round 2 - Jamison Kemp (Omaha Central) 8-8 won by injury default over Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 5-7 (Inj. 1:47)

285—Jacob Bender (0-9); Champ. Round 1 - William Rentz (Howard) 8-8 won by fall over Jacob Bender (Tea Area) 0-9 (Fall 0:27); Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Bender (Tea Area) 0-9 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 5-4 won by fall over Jacob Bender (Tea Area) 0-9 (Fall 0:20)