TEDC transitions to Tea Chamber for Development

At the annual meeting of the Tea Economic Development Corporation in December, they made the announcement that the organization has been renamed Tea Chamber for Development.

Volunteer Tea Chamber for Development president Chellee Unruh said through this group they want to strengthen the business community that exists in Tea already.

“With the Tea Chamber for Development, we want to strengthen the business community that exists in Tea so that those businesses feel like they’re networked together and that there’s a community of support built, that there is a community spirit built around shopping local and encouraging people to get to know their local businesses more,” Unruh said.

Building a strong network of local businesses lends itself to a better economic development environment, she said. Unruh sees in the future new businesses moving into Tea and looking at the business environment.

“When new businesses move into Tea and they’re looking at what are those resources that are going to help make their business successful, they can see that we have this thriving chamber that will help them,” she said.

Unruh said their goals are to educate, empower and promote. The chamber wants to help promote business in Tea and give them the resources and tools necessary to be successful in their businesses.

Later this year, they plan to launch a new website for the organization. They are also working to form different committees to recruit and retain members. Those committees include events, communications, professional development and membership.

“Each one of those groups will be focused on something different and we’re looking for community folks that live in Tea if they want to get involved and help grow that business community,” she said. “We ask for them to reach out if they’re interested in getting involved in doing one of those committees.”

The Tea Chamber for Development consists of nine volunteer members - Unruh, Mary Ellen Heirigs, Jennifer Lowery, Ruby Zuraff, Eric Olsen, Melissa Baysore, Erik Barnes, Bryan Youngstrom, Joel Christopherson and Colin Murphy. They meet monthly at City Hall.

