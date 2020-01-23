Local preschool program receives Exemplary status

Tea Sprouts preschool got its start with the school district in 2003.

This year the program was awarded Exemplary status from the School Administrators of South Dakota. Preschool director Amanda Brinkman said this was the first year they had applied for an evaluation from the organization.

As part of the process, Brinkman went through a self-evaluation of the program first. Then she, preschool teacher Joy Schreurs and curriculum director Tonia Warzecha did another evaluation. After that, a licensed examiner came in to observe and did another evaluation.

Tea Sprouts was awarded Exemplary status and the status is good for three years. The School Administrators of South Dakota award three levels of distinction - proficient, distinguished and exemplary - with exemplary as the highest level.

The honor means a lot to Brinkman, who has been with the program since its inception. Schreurs has been with Tea Sprouts since 2004.

