Lynda Cook takes over ownership of EXIT Realty

Lynda Cook is now the sole broker/owner of EXIT Realty Sioux Empire.

Her former partner Chris Popkes sold his share to her in December. However, Popkes will remain with the company as an agent.

“Chris Popkes was my partner for the past five years. He decided to step down and just focus on selling. That was his intention with that partnership. I thank him for his years of leadership. He’s been a great support. He’s staying with the company,” Lynda said.

Her husband, Dale, will be doing more of the business management side of the business, while Lynda is the responsible broker and will manage the agents. They currently employ eight licensed agents that reside in Tea, Sioux Falls, Hurley, Canistota and Worthing. They are licensed in South Dakota, however, EXIT Realty Sioux Empire is a franchise of EXIT Realty International that has offices throughout the United States and Canada.

“We have access to a sphere of agents throughout the United States so we can always assist them with their move throughout the United States and Canada,” Lynda said.

Lynda has been a licensed real estate agent for more than 15 years. She owned and operated Tea Realty from 2007 to 2014. Since 2014, she has been with EXIT Realty and been in the current building at 405 E. Brian St. in Tea since 2010.

They like being part of the EXIT Realty company because of the company’s interest in volunteering and supporting Habitat for Humanity. The Cooks and the agents at EXIT Realty Sioux Empire have worked on a Habitat for Humanity house about once a year in Sioux Falls.

“EXIT Realty International corporate is a huge supporter of Habitat for Humanity. They have pledged over $3.5 million to date to that organization. We like to spend our time volunteering and helping to build a house, not just sell and buy, we like to help build it,” Lynda said.

The Cooks also like to be involved in the Tea community. They have lived in Tea for 20 years and Dale is on the volunteer fire department.

Being part of the EXIT Realty company, they have access to a number of training, marketing and technological materials that they say would not have been possible as a small independent company.

“They bring so much more to the table from a technologically advanced perspective than we could as a small firm,” Dale said. “Goals for the company obviously is to continue to grow. We want to bring in well-versed agents.”