Hero award presented to Chief Jessica Quigley

The Tea City Council moved efficiently through the short agenda of their February 5 meeting but spent time discussing a city ordinance regarding disturbance of the peace by animals. All city council members were present. After approving the agenda, the council approved the previous meeting minutes and the warrants.

During the public comment period, Shawna Kleinwolterink with Plains Commerce Bank presented a Hero award to Chief Quigley. The Homes for Heroes program was started shortly after 911 in Minneapolis. The main focus of the program is to serve communities across communities. The main purpose is to serve many types of heroes which include teachers, faculty staff, military, EMT, fireman, police officers and the medical field. Through the Heroes program they honor the selfless service of true local heroes. Chief Jessica Quigley was honored for being a well-respected member of the law enforcement community by being caring, compassionate and professional. Chief Quigley ensures that the Tea Police Department has the latest police technology and equipment. Chief Quigley was promoted to Chief of Police in 2015 and received an award for bravery for actions above and beyond the call of duty while facing extreme danger. Chief Quigley was presented with a plaque and gift basket for her Hero Award.

The City Council then heard testimony from Doug and Stephanie Henry contesting a barking dog citation. Mr. Henry testified that he feels he is being harassed by an unknown neighbor by the number of calls that are called in complaining of their dog barking. They claim that they only let their dogs out for 15 minutes per day. When they do go outside, they do bark from time to time. They presented a document to the council with the signatures of several neighbors that support Henry’s claim that their dogs are not a nuisance. Chief Quigley shared that the Tea Police have visited Henry’s residence on 24 separate occasions responding to calls reporting the dogs’ barking. Of the 24 calls, many were unfounded and some were founded. During the incident in which they were issued the citation, the dogs are on video barking consistently for over 12 minutes. The Henry’s asked if the ordinance states a time limit before the dog barking would qualify as a nuisance. The city’s new animal ordinance 199 chapter 7 section 10 reads: The owner or custodian of an animal shall not allow such an animal to create a disturbance by making a loud noise at any time of the day or night. After a brief heated discussion, Mayor Lawyer ended comments and called for a motion from the council to dismiss the citation. With no council member bringing forward the motion the citation stood and the council moved on to the next agenda item.

