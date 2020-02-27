Six Titans punch ticket to State Tournament

On Saturday, Feb. 22 the Tea Area High School wrestling team competed in the Region 1A competition, where the top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the 2020 State Tournament.

Tea Area had two Region Champions and four others place in the top four to qualify six Titan wrestlers for the State Tournament.

“I’m pumped to have six kids representing our school this week at State,” said Titan head coach John Niesen. “It was a roller coaster as the Region Tournament always is. My heart breaks for the kids we had fall short in the consolation semifinals, which decides whether or not the kids earn a trip to the State Tourney. It’s a crazy emotional swing from the highs of some kids’ successes and the pain of the others falling short of their goals. All in all, though, it was a good showing and we’re incredibly proud of the fight, heart, and guts our kids showed.”

Titans punching their ticket to state include Quincy Hulverson, Wyatt Stuntebeck, Connor Eimers, Justin Walz, JT Panning, and Griffen Schnider.

Hulverson and Panning both claimed Region Championship titles in their respective weight classes, Hulverson at 106 pounds and Panning at 195 pounds.

Hulverson opened Regions with a win by fall in 12 seconds over Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Keenan Scheridan. In semi-

final action, Hulverson won by fall over West Central’s Connor Siemonsma and in the Championship match, Hulverson claimed the Title winning by fall over Watertown’s Weston Everson.

Panning began his Region opening with a bye. He went on to defeated Thomas Seppela of Madison by fall and won by fall over Watertown’s Connor Wirtjes to win the Championship Title. Panning has also broken the school record, along with Stuntebeck, for pins in a season. Currently both have 24 on the year, which beats the previous record of 23 pins set by Andrew Klundt in 2007.

Claiming third place at Regions was Wyatt Stuntebeck at 113 pounds.

